Ukraine and Netherlands launch production of Ukrainian drone systems under Build with Ukraine program – Fedorov

Ukraine and the Netherlands have agreed to launch production of Ukrainian drone systems on Dutch territory under the Build with Ukraine program, providing for the deployment of Ukrainian mid-strike and deep-strike solutions with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Defense and an initial focus on meeting the needs of Ukraine’s defense forces, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said following a working visit to the Netherlands.

"Under the Build with Ukraine program, we are launching production of Ukrainian drone systems in the Netherlands. Production of Ukrainian mid-strike and deep-strike solutions with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Defense will begin shortly. In the first stage, all production capacity will work to meet Ukraine’s needs," Fedorov said.

Fedorov also said he held a series of meetings with Dutch leadership, including the defense minister, Prime Minister Rob Jetten, members of parliament, representatives of the defense industry and research organization TNO.

The Ukrainian delegation also visited the facilities of Destinus, which manufactures Ruta missiles for Ukraine’s defense forces.

According to the minister, the Netherlands remains one of Ukraine’s key defense partners and makes a significant contribution to supporting the country’s defense capability, including through joint projects.

"We also signed an agreement on defense innovation and defense industry cooperation. Ukrainian technologies and combat experience help partners adapt more quickly to the challenges of modern warfare. At the same time, allies’ support allows for faster scaling of solutions that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield," Fedorov said.

Fedorov also briefed partners on progress in implementing Ukraine’s defense strategy across three domains — air, land and the economy — stressing the importance of further expanding international support.