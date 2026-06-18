Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:09 18.06.2026

Ukraine and Netherlands launch production of Ukrainian drone systems under Build with Ukraine program – Fedorov

2 min read
Ukraine and Netherlands launch production of Ukrainian drone systems under Build with Ukraine program – Fedorov

Ukraine and the Netherlands have agreed to launch production of Ukrainian drone systems on Dutch territory under the Build with Ukraine program, providing for the deployment of Ukrainian mid-strike and deep-strike solutions with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Defense and an initial focus on meeting the needs of Ukraine’s defense forces, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said following a working visit to the Netherlands.

"Under the Build with Ukraine program, we are launching production of Ukrainian drone systems in the Netherlands. Production of Ukrainian mid-strike and deep-strike solutions with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Defense will begin shortly. In the first stage, all production capacity will work to meet Ukraine’s needs," Fedorov said.

Fedorov also said he held a series of meetings with Dutch leadership, including the defense minister, Prime Minister Rob Jetten, members of parliament, representatives of the defense industry and research organization TNO.

The Ukrainian delegation also visited the facilities of Destinus, which manufactures Ruta missiles for Ukraine’s defense forces.

According to the minister, the Netherlands remains one of Ukraine’s key defense partners and makes a significant contribution to supporting the country’s defense capability, including through joint projects.

"We also signed an agreement on defense innovation and defense industry cooperation. Ukrainian technologies and combat experience help partners adapt more quickly to the challenges of modern warfare. At the same time, allies’ support allows for faster scaling of solutions that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield," Fedorov said.

Fedorov also briefed partners on progress in implementing Ukraine’s defense strategy across three domains — air, land and the economy — stressing the importance of further expanding international support.

Tags: #netherlands #drone_systems

MORE ABOUT

09:03 18.06.2026
Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

19:49 08.06.2026
Netherlands ends Interflex role, shifts to EUMAM Ukrainian training

Netherlands ends Interflex role, shifts to EUMAM Ukrainian training

20:05 17.04.2026
Dutch PM says possible options include military mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

Dutch PM says possible options include military mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

19:01 16.04.2026
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander

18:22 16.04.2026
PM: Netherlands to invest EUR 482 mln in defense under new partnership agreement with Ukraine

PM: Netherlands to invest EUR 482 mln in defense under new partnership agreement with Ukraine

18:16 16.04.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes drone deal to Netherlands

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes drone deal to Netherlands

20:07 15.04.2026
Nova Post in Netherlands increases its shipment volumes fivefold over year, plans to expand its network in 2026

Nova Post in Netherlands increases its shipment volumes fivefold over year, plans to expand its network in 2026

12:38 02.04.2026
Kyslytsya meets with Political Director of Netherlands MFA: focus on weapons, air defense, and path to EU

Kyslytsya meets with Political Director of Netherlands MFA: focus on weapons, air defense, and path to EU

16:06 28.02.2026
Zelenskyy, reps of Dutch govt discuss defense cooperation, diplomatic steps towards peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, reps of Dutch govt discuss defense cooperation, diplomatic steps towards peace in Ukraine

15:28 28.02.2026
Ukrainian Foreign Minister, his Dutch counterpart discuss energy, defense, diplomatic support for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, his Dutch counterpart discuss energy, defense, diplomatic support for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

LATEST

Delays in border crossings possible on Hungarian border – Border Guard Service

Navy conducts drills to repel possible enemy maritime drone strikes near Odesa

Zelenskyy: Ukraine strikes Moscow refinery again

Russia advances near Huliaipole by 2.45 sq km – DeepState

Syrsky approves plan for restoration and development of AFU sergeant corps

Zelenskyy to take part in Ramstein format meeting

Ukraine downs 216 of 239 UAVs, 2 ballistic missile hits and 26 strike UAV hits on 9 locations recorded

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

Government carries out personnel changes in ministry, agency leadership

KSE president's report: Tone of Trukha posts about defense minister changes since mid-April 2026

AD
AD