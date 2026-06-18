Interfax-Ukraine
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09:05 18.06.2026

Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production

1 min read
Zelenskyy says meeting with Rutte covered PURL, implementation of G7 agreements and US licenses for air defense production
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/news/posilennya-ppo-ta-realizaciya-programi-purl-prezident-zustri-104989

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy focused on implementing agreements reached with partners at the G7 summit, particularly on strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities, developing air defenses and filling the PURL initiative.

"As always, a good meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. We discussed things we agreed to implement with partners at the G7 summit. Most importantly — work on strengthening our defenses and obtaining US licenses for the production of air defense systems," the head of state wrote on Facebook.

The two sides paid particular attention to the PURL initiative and the need to further fill it with new contributions.

"We discussed filling PURL with new contributions. This program greatly helps in protecting lives, and it is important that the supply of antiballistic missiles be as prompt as possible," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #purl #zelenskyy #rutte

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