Zelenskyy confirms EUR 500 million defense package from Netherlands and thanks country for support

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Netherlands is providing a defense package worth a total of 500 million euros and thanked the country for its support, part of which is directed toward the PURL initiative and drone procurement for Ukrainian forces.

"I am grateful to the Netherlands for a defense package worth 500 million euros. In particular, 250 million euros for the PURL initiative, which helps us protect Ukrainian skies and save lives, and another 250 million euros allocated for drones, which are of great importance on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that this support is particularly important against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"After the brutal Russian strikes on Ukraine, our cities and our people, this support is very timely and will help us," the president added.

As previously reported, Reuters had earlier said that the Dutch government pledged to purchase drones and air defense equipment for Ukraine worth a total of 500 million euros.