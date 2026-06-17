Government carries out personnel changes in ministry, agency leadership

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has carried out a series of personnel changes in the leadership of ministries and agencies.

As reported on Wednesday by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andriy Bratus from the position of Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization.

Oleksandr Zadorozhny was also dismissed from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Reva as Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization, and Viktor Voynalovych as First Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience.