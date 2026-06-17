Interfax-Ukraine
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20:27 17.06.2026

Odesa, RES Program sign memo to advance energy decentralization

2 min read

Head of Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak; Acting Mayor of Odesa Ihor Koval; and Program Manager of Solutions for Renewable Energy (RES, GIZ) Elise Vigier, signed a trilateral memorandum as part of the city's push toward energy decentralization, according to Odesa City Council's press service.

"For us, the RES Program is an integral part of our energy sustainability strategy. Odesa has already made the transition from complete energy dependence to establishing its own power generation capacity. Today, we are working to scale up "green" technologies and are grateful to our partners for their cooperation," Lysak said.

It is noted that Odesa's cooperation with international partners already has a track record of successful implementations, one of the most important projects being the provision of cogeneration plants for the city's critical infrastructure. The signed Memorandum marks a new stage in Odesa's integration into major energy projects financed by the German government and the EIB.

Acting Mayor of Odesa Koval added that the strong partnership with Germany and the EIB gives the city confidence in implementing long-term projects that significantly enhance the resilience of social and medical facilities.

As part of the visit, RES Program Manager Vigier, together with city officials, visited key medical and educational institutions to identify technical solutions for installing solar power plants and energy storage systems.

By combining the expertise of German engineers, EIB financial instruments, and the efforts of local authorities, Odesa is creating a new model of energy security that makes social institutions more resilient to the challenges of wartime.

The RES program is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The program is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety as part of the International Climate Initiative (ICI) and is managed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Tags: #odesa #memo #energy

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