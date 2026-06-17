Pope Leo XIV calls for prayers to end war in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV has condemned Russian strikes on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and called for negotiations.

"There has been distressing news about the war in Ukraine, which keeps expanding. There are many innocent victims, rescue workers killed, and churches and cultural heritage sites devastated by flames. I am close to all those who mourn their loved ones, to the wounded, and to those who continue to serve life with courage amid violence. Let us pray together that this war may end. Let us ask the Lord to open paths of dialogue, extinguish hatred, and make a just and lasting peace possibleе," he wrote on the social network X.