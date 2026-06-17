Trump agrees that Russia is not ready for peace negotiations – Macron

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French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the G7 summit taking place on June 15–17 in Évian-les-Bains, France, expressed agreement that the Russian side is showing no readiness for peace negotiations.

"President Trump, like all of us, agreed that Russia has not shown serious readiness to conduct peace negotiations or discussions," the Clash Report publication quoted Macron as saying on Wednesday.