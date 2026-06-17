Stugna unit communication center begins operations in Kyiv

The Stugna communication center has begun operations in Kyiv, serving as an open space that unites servicemen, veterans, volunteers, and partners of the unit of the same name within the Timur Special Unit of the Defence Intelligence Agency of Ukraine.

As reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the center will serve as a platform for meetings, veteran initiatives, work with partners, and the development of charitable projects related to the unit. A separate part of the space is occupied by a museum of the history of the Stugna unit, featuring materials, models, and exhibits that tell the story of the unit’s combat path.

"In total, during the full-scale war, we have conducted 26 operations that lasted from several weeks to several months. There is a map on the wall demonstrating exactly where our combat operations took place. Overall, the idea of the center is to have a space where veterans can constantly gather, where trainings and various events can be held. And, of course, it is about recruiting," said the commander of the Stugna unit, callsign Linux.