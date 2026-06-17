Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:25 17.06.2026

G7 countries to increase military and financial contribution to Ukraine and strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia – Merz

2 min read
G7 countries to increase military and financial contribution to Ukraine and strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia – Merz
Photo: https://www.dw.com

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz has announced an increase in financial and military support for Ukraine by the G7 countries and a strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia in order to persuade the Russian side to enter peace negotiations.

"For the first time since President Trump took office, we have published a joint declaration at the G7 summit and found common ground on the main foreign and security policy issues of our time. This is a success. Our statement contains a clear message: support for Ukraine by this group is stronger than ever before. All G7 partners will increase their military and financial contribution to Ukraine. The message for Russia is equally clear: all G7 partners will increase pressure on Moscow, in particular through sanctions," Merz said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains (France) on Wednesday.

According to him, this sets a new tone in transatlantic unity and "could bring us closer to a decisive step towards peace negotiations."

"We have been systematically working on this over the past few weeks. In London, I coordinated and carefully prepared our positions together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Our diplomatic advisors also coordinated actions with the US and our other European partners, especially Italy and Poland, who participated in our consultations and discussions throughout the process. This was successful because we seized this opportunity," Merz said.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

19:40 17.06.2026
Macron: Trump urges G7 to take tougher stance so Ukraine returns occupied territories

Macron: Trump urges G7 to take tougher stance so Ukraine returns occupied territories

11:53 17.06.2026
Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

11:25 17.06.2026
We welcome strong G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia - Sybiha

We welcome strong G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia - Sybiha

HOT NEWS

General Staff denies Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk region during bus incident with children

Defense Ministry to conduct official audits in all TRCs, redistribute their functions

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

LATEST

Government carries out personnel changes in ministry, agency leadership

KSE president's report: Tone of Trukha posts about defense minister changes since mid-April 2026

Odesa, RES Program sign memo to advance energy decentralization

Pope Leo XIV calls for prayers to end war in Ukraine

Meloni: person from large EU country can't represent EU at Russia talks

Trump agrees that Russia is not ready for peace negotiations – Macron

Fedorov: tourist season in Crimea this year only for Ukrainian drones

Fedorov: nearly UAH 60 bln found for first stage of army reform this year

Fedorov on anti-corruption fight at Defense Ministry: someone will definitely go to prison

Ukraine's first municipal facility to support IDPs opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

AD
AD