Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:35 17.06.2026

Kyiv police open case following women's reports of stalking

1 min read
Kyiv police open case following women's reports of stalking

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over reports of stalking of women in Kyiv by a local resident, the Kyiv police report.

"The inquiry department of the Solomiansky district police department has initiated a pretrial investigation under Part 1 of Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of privacy," the capital’s police said in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

According to the report, police officers are currently identifying all victims and clarifying the circumstances of the perpetrator’s actions. The investigation is ongoing.

The stalking story became public in May-June 2026 following posts by women on the Threads social network. The women claim that the man would initiate acquaintances on the streets or in public transport, and upon obtaining a phone number, would send intrusive messages and make regular calls. According to the victims, the man notably recorded the introductions on a body camera and sent them these clips after a certain period of time.

Tags: #women #сталкер_віктор #criminal_proceedings #stalking

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