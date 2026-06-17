Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Photo: General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of military and logistical facilities of Russia on Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, in particular, hitting the shadow fleet tanker FINA A (IMO 9283306) in the Black Sea.

"The vessel is under sanctions by the EU, Switzerland, the UK, Canada, and Ukraine. The hit on the target has been confirmed. The degree of damage is being clarified. The tanker was used to transport oil and petroleum products in the interests of the Russian Federation, bypassing international sanctions and restrictions. Its length is 244.6 meters, and its gross tonnage is 62,002 units," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

It is reported that strikes were also launched against facilities used by the enemy to secure military logistics and move forces through the occupied territories in the south of Ukraine.

"A road bridge across the North Crimean Canal near the settlement of Stavky and a road bridge near Voinka in Kherson region were hit. A command and observation post and an enemy control point were struck near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. Hits were also delivered to drone control points of Russia near Kamianske and Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhia region, Ivanopillia and Komar in Donetsk region, Oleshky in Kherson region, Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Korovyakovka and Kucherov in Kursk region (Russia)," the statement says.