Ukrainian Fire Point, German Hensoldt sign agreement to develop Freyja missile defense system

Ukrainian defense company Fire Point and German manufacturer Hensoldt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the development of the Freyja anti-ballistic missile defense system, according to the company’s release on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Eurosatory 2026 international weapons exhibition, which takes place biennially in Paris and in which Fire Point is participating for the first time with its own stand and developments.

Under the agreement, the German company will be responsible for the supply of TRML-4D radars, which will play a key role in the missile defense system, as well as their subsequent integration.

Hensoldt explained that the radar is based on the latest AESA radar technology, thereby ensuring the detection and tracking of about 1,500 air targets of all types.

In turn, Fire Point will act as the general contractor and will have overall authority over the missile defense system. The company will handle the production, testing, and delivery of FP-7 missiles, including control systems and launchers, as well as the integration of core components into the system.

"The collaboration with Fire Point on FREYJA is an important step towards a scalable European contribution to ballistic missile defence," Oliver Dörre. Hensoldt CEO Oliver Dörre was quoted as saying in the release.

It is noted that at the beginning of June, Fire Point conducted a new important test of the FP-7.X interceptor missile, which is being created as part of the development of the Freyja air and missile defense system.

Earlier, it was reported that the first combat use of the Freyja system, which is positioned as a cheaper analog of Patriot for intercepting ballistic missiles, could take place by the end of 2026. This was announced in May by Fire Point co-owner Denys Shtilerman.

According to his data, the development of the project to create an air defense system for intercepting ballistic missiles is at the stage of testing prototypes and is being carried out together with Europeans. Shtilerman specified that the Freyja project includes Germany, France, and Norway.

On the X social network, Shtilerman previously explained that the goal of the Freyja project is to create a unified pan-European air and missile defense system. At that time, he noted that the FP-7.x interceptor is a lightweight interceptor missile for ballistic threats, created from composite materials and with a reduced cost per shot.

Hensoldt is a leading European high-tech company in the defense and security industry, based in Taufkirchen near Munich. The company specializes in developing solutions for the air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains. The company’s financial report for 2025 states that its revenue amounted to EUR 2.46 billion, and its workforce totaled about 9,500 employees. The company’s shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX index.