Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 17.06.2026

Former director of Mariupol museum suspected of helping Russia appropriate 5 paintings from Kuindzhi museum funds – prosecutors

2 min read
Former director of Mariupol museum suspected of helping Russia appropriate 5 paintings from Kuindzhi museum funds – prosecutors

Former director of the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore has been served with a notice of suspicion under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"According to the investigation, she facilitated the illegal appropriation by Russia of unique works of art from the funds of the Arkhip Kuindzhi Art Museum. This concerns five original canvases by Ivan Aivazovsky, Arkhip Kuindzhi, and Grigory Kalmykov with a total value of over UAH 26 million," the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia, the suspect, having free access to the museum storage, illegally took possession of the paintings that were exhibited at the Arkhip Kuindzhi Art Museum. Initially, she moved them to her own home, and later, following agreements with representatives of the occupation administration, personally handed them over to the invaders.

Among the stolen cultural property are Ivan Aivazovsky’s painting Along the Coasts of the Caucasus, Arkhip Kuindzhi’s canvases Red Sunset, Autumn. Crimea, and Elbrus, as well as Grigory Kalmykov’s work Kuindzhi Feeding Pigeons.

"Subsequently, the paintings were taken to the so-called Donetsk Republican Art Museum and illegally entered into the Russian registry of museum values. Thus, the suspect facilitated the illegal appropriation by Russia of the cultural heritage of Mariupol," the statement reads.

The former director was notified of suspicion in absentia of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #paintings #museum #mariupol #collaborator #kuindzhi

MORE ABOUT

15:46 15.06.2026
Pseudo-official who contributed to illegal nationalization of 3,790 apartments and houses of Mariupol residents informed of suspicion

Pseudo-official who contributed to illegal nationalization of 3,790 apartments and houses of Mariupol residents informed of suspicion

10:39 10.06.2026
Ukrainian forces knock out power at Mariupol port – USF

Ukrainian forces knock out power at Mariupol port – USF

13:43 04.06.2026
SBU, SBI detain former UZ employee who guarded Russian military trains during occupation of Kherson

SBU, SBI detain former UZ employee who guarded Russian military trains during occupation of Kherson

12:04 04.06.2026
Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

Man attempts to rob museum train in Kyiv: breaks window and changes into railway worker uniform

13:13 08.05.2026
Azov creates 'sanitary zone ' 160 km deep from front line

Azov creates 'sanitary zone ' 160 km deep from front line

14:43 07.05.2026
SBU detains Russia's accomplice in Kropyvnytsky for attempting to register Starlinks for enemy

SBU detains Russia's accomplice in Kropyvnytsky for attempting to register Starlinks for enemy

12:32 05.05.2026
SBU detains collaborator who served as guard at Russian prison in Kherson

SBU detains collaborator who served as guard at Russian prison in Kherson

15:46 29.04.2026
Rada passes law to allow lifting of seizure of plot for construction of Museum of the Revolution of Dignity

Rada passes law to allow lifting of seizure of plot for construction of Museum of the Revolution of Dignity

11:37 28.04.2026
Court finds head of occupation administration in Stara Zburivka guilty of collaboration – official

Court finds head of occupation administration in Stara Zburivka guilty of collaboration – official

11:07 15.04.2026
“Director" of Crimean museum served in absentia notice of suspicion over theft of nearly 11,000 exhibits from Kherson - official

“Director" of Crimean museum served in absentia notice of suspicion over theft of nearly 11,000 exhibits from Kherson - official

HOT NEWS

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Every other fighter who went AWOL is being brought back - National Guard commander

Magyar calls for immediate internal investigation over Oschadbank 'gold' case

LATEST

Kyiv police open case following women's reports of stalking

Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Ukrainian Fire Point, German Hensoldt sign agreement to develop Freyja missile defense system

Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget

Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Share of Ukrainians who accept presidential intervention in work of Cabinet and Rada during war drops to 52% - KIIS survey

NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

AD
AD