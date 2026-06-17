Interfax-Ukraine
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13:50 17.06.2026

Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget

2 min read
Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukrainian defense tech innovation cluster Brave1, together with the French Defense Innovation Agency (AID), signed an agreement to launch a joint grant program called Brave France with a total budget of EUR 20 million, contributing EUR 10 million from each side.

According to the cluster’s statement on Facebook, the agreement was signed by AID Director Patrick Aufort and Brave1 Chief Operating Officer Iryna Zabolotna, with the participation of French Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin, on the sidelines of the Eurosatory 2026 international weapons exhibition held biennially in Paris.

Under the Brave France program, Ukrainian and French companies will focus on developing defense solutions. In particular, this includes missile technologies, unmanned systems, and countermeasures against aerial threats.

The cluster noted that the parties are currently establishing a joint Executive Council and finalizing thematic areas and expert commissions.

The maximum grant amount is set at EUR 1 million. The first call for proposals is planned for September this year.

Testing of the respective developments will be conducted through the Test in Ukraine platform, with verification under real combat conditions.

"Brave1 is proud of this partnership and ready to work. We are glad that France is among those countries choosing to build the future of defense technologies together with Ukraine," the statement reads.

In February this year, it was reported that Brave1, together with AID, signed a letter of intent to create the joint Brave France grant program.

Brave1 is a state defense tech cluster established in 2023 on the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Tags: #france #brave1 #aid #brave_france

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