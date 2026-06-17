Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Four civilians were injured due to an attack by Russia on gas stations in Trostianets (Sumy region), head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov has said, noting that the strike was massive and targeted, leading to significant damage.

"As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, there is significant damage to the infrastructure of gas stations. Four people were injured, and they have been provided with the necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Hryhorov, such attacks are not isolated incidents. "Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure facilities in the region to complicate logistics and the provision of fuel to communities," Hryhorov noted.

He stated that the deployment of mobile gas stations is currently being worked out with the head of the community and the owners of the gas stations – for the backup supply of fuel to residents, emergency, municipal, and other critical services. "Separate measures of anti-drone and engineering protection were set up at the facilities. At the same time, this night Russia launched a massive targeted strike, which led to significant damage. Taking into account the consequences of the attack, together with the business community, we are additionally working on decisions to strengthen the protection of such facilities," he added.