Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

Russian troops on Wednesday morning launched two drone strikes at a sorting terminal of Nova Poshta, the leader of express delivery in Ukraine, in Sumy, where more than 13,000 shipments with a total value of over UAH 42 million were being processed at the time.

"None of the employees were injured. The fire that broke out as a result of the hits was liquidated by the forces of the State Emergency Service," Nova Poshta reported on Telegram.

It is specified that the roof, part of the equipment, and mesh containers with parcels were damaged. An assessment of the damage and the condition of the cargo is currently underway.

In addition, Nova Poshta announced that it would compensate clients for the declared value of shipments that were damaged or destroyed as a result of the attack.

The main activity of Nova Poshta is the express delivery of documents, parcels, and palleted large-capacity cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.