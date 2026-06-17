NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

Photo: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that the alliance closely monitors all Chinese activities aimed at supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine, though he maintains confidentiality regarding specific reports about the training of Russian military personnel.

He shared these insights on Wednesday in Brussels during a press conference held ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers at the headquarters on June 18.

The Secretary General emphasized that the alliance remains fully aware of sanctions evasion and related activities, stressing that NATO does not look at the situation naively. While he noted that further details could not be disclosed in an open press briefing, he reassured that the alliance keeps a watchful eye on all developments.

Rutte pointed out that Moscow does not act alone in its campaign against Ukraine, as it relies on critical assistance provided by North Korea, China, and Iran. He explained that these four nations maintain close cooperation and operate under mutual arrangements regarding what each provider contributes and receives in return, even if these agreements are not always formalized on paper.