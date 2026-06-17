Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 17.06.2026

British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

1 min read
British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

Warning shots fired by the Russian warship Admiral Grigorovich at a British civilian yacht in the English Channel were reckless and deeply concerning, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, commenting on the incident involving the Russian frigate.

"What happened in the Channel was deeply concerning. It was reckless," Starmer, who is in France for the G7 summit, told BBC News. He said the Ministry of Defence’s assessment was that the Russian vessel was "drifting, and they were warning shot," Reuters quoted Starmer as saying on Wednesday during his visit to France, where the G7 summit is taking place.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, according to statements from the defense ministries of Great Britain and Russia. They reported that the firing was aimed at preventing a collision after failed attempts by the Admiral Grigorovich to contact the yacht.

Tags: #russia #frigate #uk #starmer #english_channel

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