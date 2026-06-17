Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:17 17.06.2026

Russians intensify pressure on Rodynske, advance near Kostiantynivka – DeepState

2 min read
Russians intensify pressure on Rodynske, advance near Kostiantynivka – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Recent activity by Russia has been focused on the Dobropillia axis in Donetsk region, particularly along the Rodynske-Bilytske section, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

As reported on the project’s Telegram channel, Russia is actively pressing toward Rodynske, gradually expanding its control over the settlement and infiltrating deeper into the territory using its standard tactics. Such infiltrations are observed in the direction of Bilytske, which plays an important role in the area and serves as a potential logistics hub and strong point for deploying further advances.

A number of settlements south of Dobropillia are crucial for Russia, but currently, the Defense Forces are making every effort to prevent the realization of these plans, DeepState said.

Ukrainian service members are combating enemy infantry that is exerting intense pressure, but another significant threat to the defense comes from a large number of various types of drones, including FPVs, Lancets, Molniyas, Shaheds, and Mavics, DeepState said.

Russia continues to actively move forces into the occupied cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, putting pressure on the urban agglomeration and trying to increase its control over the area.

According to the project’s maps, Russia has advanced over the past two days not only near Rodynske but also in the suburbs of Kostiantynivka, increasing the occupied area by a total of 4.74 square kilometers. The penetration area, or grey zone, expanded by an additional 4.95 square kilometers during this time.

Pressure is being applied to Kostiantynivka from the south and east, with advances moving into its suburbs.

DeepState previously reported that Russian forces had reached the outskirts of Kostiantynivka from all sides, actively pressing and infiltrating deep into the settlement while turning the city into complete ruins. According to the project, Russia is trying to reach the bottleneck of Kostiantynivka in its northern part to cut off the entire central and southern parts from proper supplies.

As reported, during the previous week, the occupied area grew by an average of 2.1 square kilometers daily, while the penetration zone decreased by 1.4 square kilometers per day.

Tags: #war #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

13:13 17.06.2026
Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

12:52 17.06.2026
Syrsky and Romanian armed forces chief of defense staff discuss monitoring and coordination

Syrsky and Romanian armed forces chief of defense staff discuss monitoring and coordination

09:20 17.06.2026
Modern war determined by drones, guided bombs, robotic systems – Poroshenko

Modern war determined by drones, guided bombs, robotic systems – Poroshenko

19:52 16.06.2026
DeepState: situation around Kostiantynivka develops under hardest scenario, enemy reaches outskirts from all sides

DeepState: situation around Kostiantynivka develops under hardest scenario, enemy reaches outskirts from all sides

09:30 16.06.2026
Russia using electronic warfare against Starlink satellite communications – defense ministry adviser

Russia using electronic warfare against Starlink satellite communications – defense ministry adviser

09:00 16.06.2026
Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

Lukashenko apologizes to Zelenskyy for harsh remarks, says Belarus has no plans for military action against Ukraine

16:38 15.06.2026
Advancement of Russia on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka almost stopped during week, resumed near Huliaipole – DeepState

Advancement of Russia on Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka almost stopped during week, resumed near Huliaipole – DeepState

08:39 10.06.2026
Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks since start of day – General Staff

15:47 09.06.2026
New head of Bulgarian Defense Ministry believes war in Ukraine should be ended through negotiations

New head of Bulgarian Defense Ministry believes war in Ukraine should be ended through negotiations

15:24 09.06.2026
Russia has failed in its plans for Ukraine – von der Leyen

Russia has failed in its plans for Ukraine – von der Leyen

HOT NEWS

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Every other fighter who went AWOL is being brought back - National Guard commander

Magyar calls for immediate internal investigation over Oschadbank 'gold' case

LATEST

Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Ukrainian Fire Point, German Hensoldt sign agreement to develop Freyja missile defense system

Former director of Mariupol museum suspected of helping Russia appropriate 5 paintings from Kuindzhi museum funds – prosecutors

Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget

Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Share of Ukrainians who accept presidential intervention in work of Cabinet and Rada during war drops to 52% - KIIS survey

NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

AD
AD