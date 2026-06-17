Russians intensify pressure on Rodynske, advance near Kostiantynivka – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Recent activity by Russia has been focused on the Dobropillia axis in Donetsk region, particularly along the Rodynske-Bilytske section, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

As reported on the project’s Telegram channel, Russia is actively pressing toward Rodynske, gradually expanding its control over the settlement and infiltrating deeper into the territory using its standard tactics. Such infiltrations are observed in the direction of Bilytske, which plays an important role in the area and serves as a potential logistics hub and strong point for deploying further advances.

A number of settlements south of Dobropillia are crucial for Russia, but currently, the Defense Forces are making every effort to prevent the realization of these plans, DeepState said.

Ukrainian service members are combating enemy infantry that is exerting intense pressure, but another significant threat to the defense comes from a large number of various types of drones, including FPVs, Lancets, Molniyas, Shaheds, and Mavics, DeepState said.

Russia continues to actively move forces into the occupied cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, putting pressure on the urban agglomeration and trying to increase its control over the area.

According to the project’s maps, Russia has advanced over the past two days not only near Rodynske but also in the suburbs of Kostiantynivka, increasing the occupied area by a total of 4.74 square kilometers. The penetration area, or grey zone, expanded by an additional 4.95 square kilometers during this time.

Pressure is being applied to Kostiantynivka from the south and east, with advances moving into its suburbs.

DeepState previously reported that Russian forces had reached the outskirts of Kostiantynivka from all sides, actively pressing and infiltrating deep into the settlement while turning the city into complete ruins. According to the project, Russia is trying to reach the bottleneck of Kostiantynivka in its northern part to cut off the entire central and southern parts from proper supplies.

As reported, during the previous week, the occupied area grew by an average of 2.1 square kilometers daily, while the penetration zone decreased by 1.4 square kilometers per day.