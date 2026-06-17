Interfax-Ukraine
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12:57 17.06.2026

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hosts webinar series for women entrepreneurs

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hosts webinar series for women entrepreneurs
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the non-governmental organization UMind have conducted a series of educational webinars for women entrepreneurs as part of the "Supporting the Expansion of Women's Economic Empowerment in Ukraine" program.

More than 800 participants from various regions of the country joined the events. The webinar series began with the practical training session "Magnetism in Public Speaking: How to Captivate with Yourself, Your Ideas, and Your Message."

"You do not need confidence to step forward and speak, but you need to speak in order to gain confidence," speechwriter and communications expert Oleksandr Zaioma told participants while discussing algorithms for creating effective presentations and techniques for overcoming anxiety before an audience.

The topic of financing was addressed during the webinar "Overview of Current Grant Opportunities: How to Apply and Key Considerations." Yulia Tatenko, Head of the Diia.Business Entrepreneur Support Center in Odesa, reviewed common mistakes in business plans, explained the logic behind application evaluations by grant committees, and discussed budget preparation. The expert paid particular attention to the importance of corporate social responsibility, such as employing vulnerable population groups, and encouraged women entrepreneurs to join forces and seek partnerships to strengthen their grant projects.

Financial management was discussed during the session "Business Finance: From Startup to Stability." Business trainer Tetiana Anufrieva taught participants how to separate personal and business finances, calculate break-even points, and determine product pricing. According to the expert, a lack of financial control turns a business into a constant source of stress, while clear accounting is a fundamental prerequisite for stable growth and scaling.

During the webinar "Financial Support for Entrepreneurs: Income, Taxes, and Reporting Without Stress," financial consultant Olena Kukurudza explained the rules for the safe operation of sole proprietors, discussed interaction with the electronic taxpayer account system, and demonstrated how to avoid cash flow gaps and tax-related pitfalls.

The webinars helped participants structure their approach to business development, master financial planning, and improve their communication skills.

The events were organized as part of the "Supporting the Expansion of Women's Economic Empowerment in Ukraine" program, implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross, with support from NACHBAR IN NOT and the Austrian Development Agency, and with organizational and technical assistance from the NGO UMind.

 

 

Tags: #training #urcs

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