Syrsky and Romanian armed forces chief of defense staff discuss monitoring and coordination

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Armed Forces of Ukraine commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Romanian Armed Forces chief of defense staff General Gheorghiță Vlad discussed security environment monitoring, information exchange and further strengthening of cooperation.

"I held a phone call with Romanian Armed Forces chief of defense staff General Gheorghiță Vlad. We discussed the current security situation in the Black Sea region and the challenges facing our states amid the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, particular attention was paid to "issues of security environment monitoring, information exchange and further strengthening of cooperation between the military structures of our countries. We emphasized the importance of maintaining constant dialogue and coordinating actions for timely response to threats in the Black Sea region."

Syrsky briefed his Romanian counterpart on the current operational situation at the front, noting that to reduce the enemy’s offensive potential, including its ability to carry out massive missile and air strikes on Ukrainian territory, Ukraine’s defense forces continue to effectively employ Deep Strike and Middle Strike capabilities.

"Meanwhile, Russia continues to carry out air strikes near the borders of NATO member states, deliberately creating additional risks for regional security. Further confirmation of the Kremlin’s irresponsible policy was the incident in which a Russian strike drone hit a ten-story residential building in the Romanian city of Galați. Such actions by Russian forces demonstrate complete disregard for international law and civilian safety, and show Russia’s readiness to further destabilize the security situation in the region," Syrsky stressed.

In the conversation with Vlad, Syrsky also noted the military assistance Romania provides to Ukraine, including through contributions to the PURL and SAFE programs.

"I thanked General Gheorghiță Vlad, the government and the entire Romanian people for their unwavering support of our state in the struggle for independence and freedom. I am convinced that only through joint efforts can we effectively counter threats for the sake of security in Ukraine and Europe," Syrsky concluded.