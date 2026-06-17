Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:33 17.06.2026

Court sentences man to life imprisonment for rape and murder of seven-year-old girl - Police

2 min read
Court sentences man to life imprisonment for rape and murder of seven-year-old girl - Police

A court has sentenced the defendant in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl last June to life imprisonment, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"Life imprisonment for the rapist and murderer of seven-year-old Solomiya Tarasiuk: based on evidence gathered by police, a court of first instance has handed down a guilty verdict against the perpetrator," the National Police wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Police recalled that on June 18 last year, the child’s mother reported to police that her daughter had gone missing from the yard of the family home.

According to the investigation, that evening seven-year-old Solomiya was riding a scooter near her home when her 31-year-old neighbor, who was under the influence of narcotics, invited her over. The young child agreed without hesitation, having previously spoken with him on multiple occasions. Once the girl was inside the man’s home, he raped and then strangled her. A forensic examination found that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxiation. "To conceal the traces of the crime, the perpetrator wrapped the child’s body in cling film that morning, placed it in a travel bag and transported it by taxi several blocks away, where he hid it in a basement near a residential building. The suspect was located and detained by police within hours," the police statement said.

During the inspection of the scene where the girl’s body was found and a search of the suspect’s home, law enforcement seized a number of physical items of evidence, including biological samples from the man and the child, as well as the deceased girl’s scooter.

Upon completing the pre-trial investigation, police charged him under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. "The thorough work of law enforcement served as the basis for the court imposing the harshest possible sentence of life imprisonment," police said.

Tags: #national_police #rape

MORE ABOUT

12:18 16.06.2026
Court convicts National Police officer for refusing to testify

Court convicts National Police officer for refusing to testify

17:28 15.06.2026
Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

Police retrieve Heran-2 warhead near roadway in Kyiv

13:26 13.06.2026
National Police explosives experts seize nearly 490,000 pieces of ammunition since start of full-scale invasion

National Police explosives experts seize nearly 490,000 pieces of ammunition since start of full-scale invasion

18:56 12.06.2026
Law enforcement officers evacuate eight civilians from frontline areas of Zaporizhia

Law enforcement officers evacuate eight civilians from frontline areas of Zaporizhia

17:46 10.06.2026
Police investigate double homicide in Vinnytsia

Police investigate double homicide in Vinnytsia

18:20 09.06.2026
Khyzhak Brigade destroys North Korean-made UGV-MLRS

Khyzhak Brigade destroys North Korean-made UGV-MLRS

17:14 08.06.2026
Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor

Russian aerial bombing of Sloviansk injures at least 9, including minor

10:17 04.06.2026
Five killed, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Donetsk region — National Police

Five killed, 11 wounded in Russian strikes on Donetsk region — National Police

14:32 20.05.2026
Luxury vehicle fleet, Swiss watches, weapons, over UAH 22.6 mln in cash seized from top National Police officials - Prosecutor General

Luxury vehicle fleet, Swiss watches, weapons, over UAH 22.6 mln in cash seized from top National Police officials - Prosecutor General

12:19 20.05.2026
National Police on exposure of officials' unlawful activity: we will continue to assist in objective investigation of everyone who broke the law

National Police on exposure of officials' unlawful activity: we will continue to assist in objective investigation of everyone who broke the law

HOT NEWS

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Every other fighter who went AWOL is being brought back - National Guard commander

Magyar calls for immediate internal investigation over Oschadbank 'gold' case

LATEST

Kyiv police open case following women's reports of stalking

Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Ukrainian Fire Point, German Hensoldt sign agreement to develop Freyja missile defense system

Former director of Mariupol museum suspected of helping Russia appropriate 5 paintings from Kuindzhi museum funds – prosecutors

Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget

Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Share of Ukrainians who accept presidential intervention in work of Cabinet and Rada during war drops to 52% - KIIS survey

NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

AD
AD