URCS helps liquidate consequences of Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhia

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

A team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked during the night at a site damaged by a Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia.

"The rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Zaporizhia region worked at the site of liquidating the consequences of the night attack together with all rescue services of Zaporizhia," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers inspected the territory around the damaged buildings to identify casualties. They provided first pre-medical aid to seven wounded people. About 30 people in a state of acute stress reaction received primary psychological assistance. As reported, during the night, as a result of a massive Russian UAV attack on the city, one person died and seven were injured. Nine residential buildings and non-residential buildings in the Oleksandrivsky and Kosmichny districts of Zaporizhia were damaged. Among them are five apartment buildings and four houses in the private sector. The blast wave blew out windows, and roofs were damaged.