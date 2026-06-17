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11:53 17.06.2026

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

1 min read
Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The G7 summit in France yielded important results for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, highlighting the agreement on additional strengthening of air defenses.

"The G7 summit in France yielded important results for Ukraine. The most important thing is that we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine’s air defenses," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said there will be new steps to pressure Russia over the war, pressure in the name of peace. "Partners will ensure support for our defense and energy resilience," he said.

Additionally, according to the president, there is a shared understanding of the key challenges and concrete steps to address them. "Our global unity genuinely reduces Russia’s ability to continue this insane and criminal aggression against Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who is helping us!" the post read.

Tags: #air_defense #zelenskyy #g7

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