Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:26 17.06.2026

Russian attacks cut power to some consumers in four regions, bad weather knocks out electricity in 40 settlements across two

1 min read
Russian attacks cut power to some consumers in four regions, bad weather knocks out electricity in 40 settlements across two

Some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions remain temporarily without electricity due to hostilities and Russian forces’ strikes on energy facilities, the Ministry of Energy said.

In a Telegram post on Wednesday, the ministry said energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply to all consumers as quickly as possible.

At the same time, 40 settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions remain without power due to bad weather, where repair crews are already working to restore electricity.

The ministry noted that consumption restrictions are not forecast for today, but heavy energy use should be shifted to daytime hours — from 10:00 to 17:00.

For its part, national energy company Ukrenergo noted that increased use of air conditioners due to rising temperatures in some regions is driving up evening electricity consumption — on Tuesday its peak level was 2.4% higher than on Monday.

Tags: #electricity #energy #ministry_of_energy #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

13:49 17.06.2026
Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

13:45 17.06.2026
Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

13:43 17.06.2026
Ukrainian regulator to waive gas distribution fees for war-damaged homes

Ukrainian regulator to waive gas distribution fees for war-damaged homes

10:23 17.06.2026
Russian attacks in Donetsk region over day kill 4, injure at least 17

Russian attacks in Donetsk region over day kill 4, injure at least 17

10:19 17.06.2026
Three horses killed at equestrian school in Sumy region in Shahed strike, 1 still under rubble – media

Three horses killed at equestrian school in Sumy region in Shahed strike, 1 still under rubble – media

10:16 17.06.2026
Russia strikes 2 energy facilities in Chernihiv region over past day – official

Russia strikes 2 energy facilities in Chernihiv region over past day – official

09:43 17.06.2026
Massive Russian strike on Trostyanets destroys petrol stations, damages homes – mayor

Massive Russian strike on Trostyanets destroys petrol stations, damages homes – mayor

09:28 17.06.2026
Russian strikes injure 11 in Khariv region over day

Russian strikes injure 11 in Khariv region over day

09:27 17.06.2026
Russia attacks equestrian school in Sumy region, killing horses

Russia attacks equestrian school in Sumy region, killing horses

09:23 17.06.2026
Russians attack Zaporizhia region, leaving one dead and 14 wounded

Russians attack Zaporizhia region, leaving one dead and 14 wounded

HOT NEWS

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Every other fighter who went AWOL is being brought back - National Guard commander

Magyar calls for immediate internal investigation over Oschadbank 'gold' case

LATEST

Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Ukrainian Fire Point, German Hensoldt sign agreement to develop Freyja missile defense system

Former director of Mariupol museum suspected of helping Russia appropriate 5 paintings from Kuindzhi museum funds – prosecutors

Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Share of Ukrainians who accept presidential intervention in work of Cabinet and Rada during war drops to 52% - KIIS survey

NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

Russians intensify pressure on Rodynske, advance near Kostiantynivka – DeepState

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

AD
AD