Russian attacks cut power to some consumers in four regions, bad weather knocks out electricity in 40 settlements across two

Some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions remain temporarily without electricity due to hostilities and Russian forces’ strikes on energy facilities, the Ministry of Energy said.

In a Telegram post on Wednesday, the ministry said energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply to all consumers as quickly as possible.

At the same time, 40 settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions remain without power due to bad weather, where repair crews are already working to restore electricity.

The ministry noted that consumption restrictions are not forecast for today, but heavy energy use should be shifted to daytime hours — from 10:00 to 17:00.

For its part, national energy company Ukrenergo noted that increased use of air conditioners due to rising temperatures in some regions is driving up evening electricity consumption — on Tuesday its peak level was 2.4% higher than on Monday.