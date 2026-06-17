Interfax-Ukraine
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11:25 17.06.2026

We welcome strong G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia - Sybiha

1 min read
We welcome strong G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia - Sybiha
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called the G7 statement with new steps to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia strong.

" I want to particularly note the positive change of tone and evaluations, as well as their closer alignment between Ukraine and our G7 allies. We welcome such unity and strength," he said on X.

According to Sybiha, the G7 once again proves that the world’s strongest democracies stand united with Ukraine and are committed to restoring a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"It is an important signal of support that Ukraine highly appreciates," he said.

The minister thanked the G7 "for its willingness to take concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, air defense, and energy resilience, as well as to tighten sanctions against Russia."

"While Russia shows no willingness to engage in good-faith diplomacy, the available leverage needs to be used to finally bring it to the negotiating table," Sybiha said.

Tags: #sybiha #russia #g7

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