Magyar calls for immediate internal investigation over Oschadbank 'gold' case

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/peter.magyar.102

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said internal investigations will be conducted in the tax and customs administrations, the Counter Terrorism Centre and other relevant agencies in connection with the case involving the theft of Oschadbank funds and gold.

"We have ordered an immediate internal investigation at the National Tax and Customs Administration, the Counter Terrorism Centre, and the other relevant authorities in connection with the Ukrainian ‘gold convoy’ case. The Prosecutor General must address the matter without delay," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

As previously reported, in March 2026 Hungarian special services detained two armored cash-in-transit vehicles on their territory carrying seven Ukrainian nationals. The vehicles were traveling under an international agreement between Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank International. Viktor Orban’s government on the evening of March 9 adopted a decree on the seizure of currency and valuables from Oschadbank’s cash-in-transit vehicles, attempting to create a legal basis for its actions. The government decision directly stated that it concerned the episode involving the Hungarian special service’s interception of the Ukrainian cash-in-transit convoy. This triggered diplomatic tensions, with Ukraine’s financial regulator and relevant ministries insisting on the return of the assets. Through diplomatic efforts and following the election victory of Tisza party leader Magyar, all unlawfully held funds and banking metals were returned. In May 2026, the cash (EUR 35 million, $40 million and 9 kg of gold carried by the couriers) was successfully unblocked and handed over to the Ukrainian side.