G7 countries to increase capacity of air defense, long-range weapons, ready to transfer production licenses to Ukraine – statement

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

The leaders of the G7 countries adopted a final statement in which they declared unwavering support for Ukraine and noted positive dynamics on the front; they announced intentions to urgently increase the supply of air defense systems and long-range weapons, and also proposed an unprecedented decision – providing licenses for the production of Western weapons directly in Ukraine.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian population suffering from attacks on their critical infrastructure and cultural heritage. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and progress on the battlefield in recent months and emphasize there is now a new momentum," the statement of the G7 leaders on the summit website in Evian-les-Bains (France), published on Wednesday, June 17, reads.

The statement notes that the G7 countries agree to increase the supply of air defense capacities, additional systems and interceptors, as well as long-range capabilities. "We are also ready to consider the possibility of extending licenses to Ukraine, which will allow for increasing Ukraine’s military production," the document says.

In addition, the G7 countries stated the importance of Ukraine’s energy resilience, based on the needs and priorities expressed by the Ukrainian authorities. "We agree to provide further support so that the country can get through the next winter," the document reads.

Furthermore, the summit participants declared that they commit to increasing pressure on the Russian military economy and linked this to the situation in the Middle East: "In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors. We consider this the right moment to proceed with additional measures, as President Trump has delivered a deal that we support in reopening the Strait of Hormuz."