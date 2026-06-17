Three horses killed at equestrian school in Sumy region in Shahed strike, 1 still under rubble – media

Russian forces struck an equestrian school in Sumy region, killing three horses and wounding more than ten, Kordon.Media reported.

"More than 10 horses were wounded at the equestrian school attacked by Shaheds overnight, Kordon.Media war correspondents learned on the ground. Three horses are also confirmed dead. One is still under the rubble. Two more died of shrapnel wounds," the outlet wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.