Russia strikes 2 energy facilities in Chernihiv region over past day – official

Two energy facilities, a business and a residential building were damaged in Chernihiv region over the past day due to enemy attacks, regional military administration head Viacheslav Chaus said.

"Late in the evening, the enemy attacked Novhorod-Siversky with Herbers. A residential building was damaged. Another strike hit the grounds of a local business, damaging two trucks. The fire was extinguished by firefighters," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the regional military administration, two energy facility strikes were recorded in Chernihiv region over the course of the day.