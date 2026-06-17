Massive Russian strike on Trostyanets destroys petrol stations, damages homes – mayor

A massive Russian strike on Trostyanets in Sumy region overnight Tuesday destroyed petrol stations and damaged a number of private homes, city mayor Yurii Bova said.

"A difficult night. A massive strike on Trostyanets. Petrol stations in the city have been destroyed. Many homes damaged. No civilian casualties," Bova wrote on Facebook.

Information on other consequences of the attack is still being verified. According to the mayor, there were no civilian fatalities.