Russian strikes injure 11 in Khariv region over day

Photo: https://t.me/synegubov

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region over the past day, wounding 11 people, regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, men aged 67, 44 and 53 and a 66-year-old woman were wounded; in Bohodukhiv, men aged 70, 64 and 20 and women aged 55, 45 and 32 were wounded; in the village of Berezhne in Vovchansk community, a 68-year-old woman was wounded," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.