Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:28 17.06.2026

Russia loses 1,260 troops and 489 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

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Russia loses 1,260 troops and 489 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

Defense forces eliminated 1,260 occupiers, seven tanks, 51 artillery systems, seven armored vehicles, 2,052 UAVs, and 489 motor vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.06.26 are approximately: personnel – around 1,386,680 (+1,260), tanks – 12,033 (+7), combat armored vehicles – 24,775 (+7), artillery systems – 44,169 (+51), MLRS – 1,874 (+2), air defense systems – 1,427 (+0), aircraft – 436 (+0), helicopters – 353 (+0), ground robotic systems – 1,677 (+10), operational-tactical level UAVs – 355,593 (+2,052), cruise missiles – 4,783 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 107,994 (+486), special equipment – 4,303 (+3)," the statement said.

Tags: #report #afu_general_staff

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