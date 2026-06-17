Russia attacks equestrian school in Sumy region, killing horses

A drone struck the grounds of an equestrian school in Sumy region overnight Wednesday, killing horses, regional military administration head Oleh Hryhorov said.

"Overnight, the enemy used a drone to attack the grounds of an equestrian school in Sumy region," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russians deliberately struck a civilian facility where children attended classes daily.

Preliminary information indicates no staff members were injured.

The enemy strike hit the stables, killing several horses.