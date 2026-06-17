Interfax-Ukraine
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09:20 17.06.2026

Modern war determined by drones, guided bombs, robotic systems – Poroshenko

2 min read
Modern war determined by drones, guided bombs, robotic systems – Poroshenko
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/petroporoshenko

The development of drones, guided bombs, and ground robotic systems should become one of the key priorities of Ukraine to counter Russian aggression, MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has said.

"The Russian-Ukrainian war is changing rapidly, which makes not only Ukraine but the whole world think about the need for changes in the defense sector. And already today, the main exhibits and topics for conversation are drones, guided bombs, and ground robotic systems. This is exactly what forms the core of the current war and the direction where to move forward," he said on X.

Poroshenko noted that the development of defense projects should become one of the key priorities to stop Russia.

The politician said that on Tuesday he visited Europe’s largest military weapons exhibition, Eurosatory.

"Here, together with the team, we are looking for innovative solutions for our own developments. The main task is to improve our means of protecting critical infrastructure facilities. There are a great many meetings, because it is here that the best and largest suppliers of weapons and equipment from all over the civilized world gather," he noted.

According to Poroshenko, representatives of the United States of America, Great Britain, China, India, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Turkey, Germany, and Poland came to show more than 2,000 of their own developments.

"The scale is impressive. Just as the atmosphere is fascinating – an incredible number of people who sincerely care about the future of Ukraine. Our friends from Lithuania and Latvia separately expressed gratitude for what our country is doing to protect the whole of Europe," he emphasized.

In addition, according to the politician, Ukrainian manufacturers who work directly with the front also arrived in France. These are companies that best understand the challenges and changes brought by the war of a new format, Poroshenko said.

Tags: #eurosolidarity #poroshenko #drones #unmanned_systems #war

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