Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:20 17.06.2026

Su-24M crash occurs in Khmelnytsky region, both pilots die

1 min read
Su-24M crash occurs in Khmelnytsky region, both pilots die

Around 7:00 p.m. on June 16, 2026, a plane crash occurred involving a Su-24M frontline bomber of the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Petro Franko of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The crew of the Su-24M – a pilot and a navigator – was performing a mission in Khmelnytsky region. Unfortunately, both pilots died," a report on Telegram says.

The Air Force expressed sincere condolences to the families of Major Bohdan Hryhorovych Zaharulko and Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Oleksandrovych Babenko.

"Rescuers and law enforcement officers are working at the crash site. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties among the civilian population," the report says.

The reasons and circumstances of the crash are being established, the Air Force said.

Tags: #air_forces #plane_crash #pilots

MORE ABOUT

10:12 17.06.2026
Black box recovered at Su-24M crash site in Khmelnytsky region, case opened – SBI

Black box recovered at Su-24M crash site in Khmelnytsky region, case opened – SBI

09:23 08.05.2026
Air defense neutralizes 56 of 67 drones overnight, hits recorded at 8 locations

Air defense neutralizes 56 of 67 drones overnight, hits recorded at 8 locations

09:33 19.02.2026
Ukraine's air defense shoots down 29 of 37 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 4 locations

Ukraine's air defense shoots down 29 of 37 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 4 locations

18:57 17.02.2026
Air Force: Most cruise missiles and drones overnight downed by Ukrainian pilots flying Western aircraft

Air Force: Most cruise missiles and drones overnight downed by Ukrainian pilots flying Western aircraft

10:50 17.02.2026
AFU Air Forces: 25 missiles and 367 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, with hits made in 13 locations

AFU Air Forces: 25 missiles and 367 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, with hits made in 13 locations

10:09 16.02.2026
Ukraine shoots down 2 out of 6 enemy missiles overnight, 52 of 62 drones overnight, hits at 8 locations

Ukraine shoots down 2 out of 6 enemy missiles overnight, 52 of 62 drones overnight, hits at 8 locations

10:36 13.02.2026
Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 111 of 155 Russian air attack weapons

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 111 of 155 Russian air attack weapons

09:35 12.02.2026
Russia unleashes 243 missiles and drones on Ukraine overnight, 213 shot down

Russia unleashes 243 missiles and drones on Ukraine overnight, 213 shot down

10:14 09.02.2026
Russia attacks with 11 ballistic missiles, 149 strike UAVs overnight, hits by 23 UAVs recorded at 15 location – Air Force

Russia attacks with 11 ballistic missiles, 149 strike UAVs overnight, hits by 23 UAVs recorded at 15 location – Air Force

09:37 27.01.2026
Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 135 of 165 Russia’s air attack weapons

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 135 of 165 Russia’s air attack weapons

HOT NEWS

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Allies' ironclad commitment to continued support is main result of Ankara summit for Ukraine - Rutte

Zelenskyy on G7 summit results: the most important thing is we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defenses

Every other fighter who went AWOL is being brought back - National Guard commander

Magyar calls for immediate internal investigation over Oschadbank 'gold' case

LATEST

Ukraine strikes shadow fleet tanker in Black Sea and enemy logistics infrastructure

Ukrainian Fire Point, German Hensoldt sign agreement to develop Freyja missile defense system

Former director of Mariupol museum suspected of helping Russia appropriate 5 paintings from Kuindzhi museum funds – prosecutors

Brave1, French Defense Innovation Agency launch Brave France grant program with EUR 20 mln joint budget

Russia systematically strikes fuel infrastructure to complicate logistics – Sumy OVA

Russian drones damage Nova Poshta sorting hub in Sumy, no casualties reported

Investigation into Yanukovych for usurpation of power, crimes against Maidan completed – prosecutor general

Share of Ukrainians who accept presidential intervention in work of Cabinet and Rada during war drops to 52% - KIIS survey

NATO aware of Chinese support for Russia in war against Ukraine but declines to comment on military training – Rutte

British PM calls incident in English Channel involving Russian warship reckless

AD
AD