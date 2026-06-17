Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 17.06.2026

182 engagements recorded on the front over the past day, most on Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole axes – General Staff

3 min read
182 engagements recorded on the front over the past day, most on Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole axes – General Staff
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defense forces positions 182 times since the start of the day, with the enemy most active on the Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole axes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"A total of 182 combat engagements have been recorded during the current day. The aggressor carried out 53 air strikes using 163 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,759 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,029 shellings of our troops’ positions and populated areas," the statement said.

On the northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy conducted no offensive actions. At the same time, the occupiers carried out three air strikes using six guided aerial bombs and conducted 43 shellings of Ukrainian troops’ positions and populated areas.

On the southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, the defense forces repelled three enemy attacks near Hraniv, Izbytske and Zybyne. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian troops stopped three enemy attempts to advance toward Podoly and Borivska Andriivka.

On the Lyman axis, 11 enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled ten assault actions near Zarichne, Andriivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova and in the Ozerne area. One engagement is ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy attempted nine times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Kalenyky and Zakitne areas and toward Kryva Luka, Mykolaivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. All attacks were repelled.

On the Kramatorsk axis, one enemy assault action was recorded near the city of Chasiv Yar.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, the occupiers carried out 12 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka and toward Kostiantynivka, Mykolaipillia and Dovha Balka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, 38 enemy assault actions have been recorded since the start of the day. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 37 attacks in the areas of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne and toward Dorozhnie, Vasylivka, Filiia, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Kucherovyi Yar, Bilytske, Nykanopivka and Novyi Donbas. One engagement is ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, enemy losses on the Pokrovsk axis today amounted to 48 occupiers killed and 26 wounded. One tank, one artillery system, eight motor vehicles and six units of special equipment were destroyed, two artillery systems, nine motor vehicles and three UAV control posts were damaged. A total of 318 UAVs of various types were also destroyed or suppressed," the statement said.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy attacked twice in the Vorone area.

On the Hulyaipole axis, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Solodke, Luhivske, Novoselivka and toward Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkyve, Charivne. Twenty-three assaults were repelled, one engagement is ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, defenders stopped one enemy attempt to advance in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

Tags: #report #afu_general_staff

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