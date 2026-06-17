Zelenskyy: after opening of first cluster, important to maintain momentum of EU accession negotiations

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on accession to the European Union, has said the importance of further advancing the process in this direction and discussed the schedule for opening the next five clusters.

"Grateful to the EU for opening the first negotiation cluster for Ukraine and Moldova. It is important to continue moving forward in the negotiation process in this direction. We discussed the schedule for opening the next five clusters and further steps on Ukraine’s path to European integration," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy noted that he met with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

According to him, special attention was paid to the implementation of the financial support package and preparation for providing the first tranche, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

"As long as Russia intends to continue the war, it is necessary to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and work on aligning security guarantees for our country," he said.