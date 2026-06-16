Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 16.06.2026

Vlasiuk: New UK sanctions package targets 3 key elements of Russian war machine

3 min read
Vlasiuk: New UK sanctions package targets 3 key elements of Russian war machine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor – Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy, has emphasized the importance of the new British sanctions package simultaneously targeting three key elements of the Russian war machine: technologies for the military-industrial complex , financial infrastructure, and energy export revenues.

"The new British sanctions package is important primarily because it simultaneously targets three key elements of the Russian war machine: procurement networks of technologies for the military-industrial complex, financial infrastructure used to bypass sanctions, and energy export revenues," he explained in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, the sanctions against banks and crypto-payment systems that enable Russia to circumvent restrictions represent another important step.

"First of all, it is worth noting the sanctioning of companies from the A7 network – a crypto platform registered in Kyrgyzstan, which actually has Russian origins (created by the sanctioned Promsvyazbank) and operates in the interests of financial structures associated with the Russian Federation, being used for cross-border settlements outside the traditional banking system," he noted.

Vlasiuk reported that Wildberries Bank and Yandex Bank – the financial structures of the two largest Russian digital ecosystems – were also added to the sanctions list. "This demonstrates the partners' commitment to limiting the possibilities of using not only traditional banking channels but also the financial infrastructure of major tech companies for international settlements and the circumvention of restrictions," Vlasiuk emphasized.

According to him, the sanctions against networks of companies that ensured the supply of dual-use goods to Russia are substantial. Among them are a number of Chinese entities: Shenzhen Huaxin Antenna Technology, which specializes in antenna and telecommunications equipment; ComNav Technology, a manufacturer of satellite navigation systems; as well as SHTRAL Technology and SHTRAL Makine, which are engaged in the production of CNC machine tools.

Sanctions were also introduced against a network of GRU officers and associated structures that, according to the UK's assessment, were involved in the procurement of dual-use goods for the Russian defense sector. For instance, the focus includes the company LLC Neptune Co Ltd, which appears as one of the key front structures for the supply of technologies and equipment. The British side attributes operations related to its activities to GRU officers Ruslan Koshkin, Nikolai Sazhin, and Aleksandr Matrosov. According to the sanctions decision, they facilitated the procurement of goods and technologies necessary for the production and development of the Russian MIC.

The third direction is energy. The United Kingdom added more than twenty oil tankers from the shadow fleet to the sanctions list, as well as vessels associated with the Arctic LNG 2 project – Russia's key project for the production of liquefied natural gas. Most of the tankers sanctioned by Britain today are already under Ukrainian sanctions. Concurrently, insurance and service companies fell under sanctions, including Rosgosstrakh, one of Russia's largest insurance companies. This represents a continuation of the policy to reduce the Kremlin's energy revenues, which remain one of the primary sources of war financing.

 

Tags: #sanctions #assessment #britain

MORE ABOUT

20:50 16.06.2026
Vlasiuk: Canada's sanctions aim to cut off Russia's finance, crypto infrastructure, maritime logistics

Vlasiuk: Canada's sanctions aim to cut off Russia's finance, crypto infrastructure, maritime logistics

20:44 16.06.2026
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss implementation of G7-Ukraine agreements

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss implementation of G7-Ukraine agreements

13:12 12.06.2026
Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against 29 individuals and 17 Russia propaganda media outlets

Zelenskyy introduces sanctions against 29 individuals and 17 Russia propaganda media outlets

12:22 09.06.2026
Von der Leyen to announce 21st sanctions package against Russia today

Von der Leyen to announce 21st sanctions package against Russia today

10:53 09.06.2026
Ukraine expects more decisive action from EU regarding Russian shadow fleet – presidential advisor

Ukraine expects more decisive action from EU regarding Russian shadow fleet – presidential advisor

19:36 08.06.2026
Music world mourns British musician Talay Riley

Music world mourns British musician Talay Riley

08:17 08.06.2026
Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz agree on key parameters of potential truce: ceasefire, front line as basis for negotiations, and security guarantees

Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz agree on key parameters of potential truce: ceasefire, front line as basis for negotiations, and security guarantees

20:52 02.06.2026
Zelenskyy states anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is complicit in killings of Ukrainians

Zelenskyy states anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is complicit in killings of Ukrainians

20:16 01.06.2026
Govt updates land valuation rules, which will help increase revenues to local budgets

Govt updates land valuation rules, which will help increase revenues to local budgets

13:52 01.06.2026
Ukraine aligns new sanctions with EU's 20th package putting drone makers, propagandists, Slavneft on list

Ukraine aligns new sanctions with EU's 20th package putting drone makers, propagandists, Slavneft on list

HOT NEWS

DeepState: situation around Kostiantynivka develops under hardest scenario, enemy reaches outskirts from all sides

Zelenskyy: Putin fails to seize opportunity to meet on G7 sidelines

Zelenskyy following meetings at G7: everyone considers necessity to stop war and does not see desire on part of Russia

Zelenskyy discusses with Trump issue of obtaining licenses for production of antiballistic missiles

Zelenskyy meets Trump on sidelines of G7

LATEST

Ukrainian, Kenyan Presidents discuss investments, food security, possibility of joint projects

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to keep cooperating with UAE so nations become stronger

Rada committee proposes amendments to Criminal Procedure Code to prevent abuses

DeepState: situation around Kostiantynivka develops under hardest scenario, enemy reaches outskirts from all sides

Lavra emergency restoration involves 100 rescuers, 30 units of special equipment

UOC (MP) keeps 140-plus representatives on Lavra grounds, eviction needs court ruling – director general

Trump responds positively to idea of establishing production of US anti-ballistic missiles under license – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: dialogue with Abramovich concrete, specific, he understands our position

Russian attacks Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhia, destroys two more in Nikopol

UK govt to provide guarantees for GBP 210 mln loan to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian NPPs

AD
AD