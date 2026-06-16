Interfax-Ukraine
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20:50 16.06.2026

Vlasiuk: Canada's sanctions aim to cut off Russia's finance, crypto infrastructure, maritime logistics

3 min read
Vlasiuk: Canada's sanctions aim to cut off Russia's finance, crypto infrastructure, maritime logistics

Canada is consistently stepping up pressure on the financial and logistical infrastructure that enables Russia to circumvent sanctions and sustain its export flows. This view was expressed by Vladislav Vlasiuk, advisor and presidential envoy on sanctions policy, in comments to Interfax-Ukraine regarding the new sanctions package announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday in France.

"The overall logic of the Canadian package is to simultaneously block the financial channels, crypto infrastructure, and maritime logistics through which Russia ensures the stability of its export revenues amid sanctions pressure," Vlasiuk said.

As Vlasiuk noted, the new package targets key elements of the Russian financial system, including the Moscow Exchange, the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange, and Absolut Bank. Particular emphasis is placed on the crypto sector and alternative payment mechanisms-including Grinex LLC, Old Vector LLC, and TengriCoin CJSC-which are linked to facilitating cross-border payments outside the traditional banking system.

According to him, the sanctions also cover insurance and maritime service companies, including Maritime Mutual, Soglasie Insurance Company, and Nova Shipmanagement, which provide insurance and management services for vessels in the so-called shadow fleet.

A separate category concerns industrial and energy entities, including JSC ROSATOM Energy Projects and a number of related companies involved in energy and manufacturing supply chains. Logistics and shipping operators involved in the transportation of Russian energy resources are also subject to the restrictions.

According to Vlasiuk's assessment, "the latest rounds of sanctions from the United Kingdom and Canada demonstrate a coordinated approach to putting pressure on the Russian war economy-from financial and crypto infrastructures to the logistics of the shadow fleet and energy revenues. The consistent expansion of restrictions in these sectors reduces Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions and maintain stable external financial and trade flows that directly fuel the war machine."

As reported, the Prime Minister of Canada, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Evian, France, announced the introduction of a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"To increase pressure on Russia to begin negotiations and to support Ukraine at this critical moment in the war, the Prime Minister announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions targeting Russia's "shadow fleet," its energy revenues, its defense-industrial complex, and entities engaged in disinformation. This sanctions package will cover a total of 162 individuals, organizations, and vessels-all assets of the Russian war machine," the Canadian government's press service said.

In total, 34 legal entities, seven individuals, and 121 vessels have been sanctioned. Among them are the Moscow Exchange, the Grinex crypto platform, as well as a number of banks and entities affiliated with the state-owned corporation Rosatom. Sanctions have also been imposed on executives of companies involved in drone manufacturing, the nuclear industry, and the cryptocurrency sector.

Tags: #sanctions #canada #assessment

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