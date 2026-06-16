Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss implementation of G7-Ukraine agreements

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer. The leaders discussed the implementation of agreements reached by partners during the G7–Ukraine format meeting.

"I informed Keir about the consequences of recent Russian strikes. We spoke about the potential participation of Great Britain in the restoration of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra and the implementation of the agreements reached during today's meeting in the G7–Ukraine format, potential areas for further pressure on Russia, and steps to strengthen Ukrainian air defense," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

He also expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom's important new decisions in supporting Ukraine and new sanctions steps against the Russian shadow fleet.