Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 16.06.2026

Ukrainian, Kenyan Presidents discuss investments, food security, possibility of joint projects

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto, during which the two leaders discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, collaboration within international organizations, and prospects for implementing joint projects.

"Particular attention was paid to the development of bilateral relations in various areas: attracting investment, agriculture, and education. The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its experience with Kenya and implement joint projects. The leaders agreed that their teams would work out the details of potential cooperation," the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

In addition, the presidents discussed deepening their partnership in the area of food security.

The leaders also discussed cooperation within international organizations. Zelenskyy thanked Kenya for supporting Ukraine's resolution at the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy invited the President of Kenya to visit Ukraine.

Tags: #kenya #presidents

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