Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to keep cooperating with UAE so nations become stronger

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared Ukraine's readiness to cooperate with the United Arab Emirates, particularly in the security sphere.

This is according to his post on Telegram following a meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday.

"I was very glad to see the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and it is important that we are always in substantive communication. We wish peace and security to every nation and leader who helps us here in Ukraine as well," the Ukrainian president wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine had supported the UAE and other Gulf states during a difficult moment. "We are ready to continue working together so that our nations become stronger," he stated.