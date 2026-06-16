Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Russian occupational forces have reached the outskirts of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk Oblast) from all sides and are actively pressing and infiltrating deep into the settlement, while also turning the city into complete ruins, the DeepState OSINT project reports.

The OSINT analysts stated on Telegram on Tuesday that the situation around Kostiantynivka is unfolding according to the most difficult scenario, as the enemy has reached the outskirts of the city from literally all sides, exerting active pressure and infiltrating deep into the settlement.

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According to the project's data, sightings of enemy infantry have been recorded in the eastern part of Kostiantynivka via Novodmytrivka, along with continuous presence from the direction of Berestok and Illinivka.

The report notes that upon reaching the necessary lines, the enemy is gradually transitioning to a prolonged absorption of the city, where elements of the Pokrovsk scenario are partially visible. In particular, errors involving attempts at chaotic clearing operations inside the city are somehow being repeated, even as the enemy possesses room to maneuver and shifts positions as needed. In conversations with servicemen, they point to a vast number of Muscovite infantry that is disproportionate to the resources available to the Defense Forces.

According to the project, the enemy is attempting to reach the bottleneck of Kostiantynivka in its northern section to cut off the entire central and southern parts from regular logistics. The report states that the enemy can achieve this in the simplest manner– by physically advancing infantry into this area to set up ambushes and coordinate their pilots for fire control, just as they did in Pokrovsk.

At the same time, the enemy is leveling the settlement itself, turning it into complete ruins that will soon become impossible to hold. The Russians haste for success drives them to churn out AI-generated videos claiming the capture of the city or its individual districts, while reaching the lines that project this future success pushes them toward active pressure accompanied by colossal losses.

However, it is noted that Russian troops do not count their personnel, meaning this tactic is standard for them and no cause for celebration. In Pokrovsk, they also lost a significant amount of infantry, which was frequently highlighted in the Ukrainian information space, but ultimately they captured Pokrovsk, and Ukraine also lost a colossal number of people.

The OSINT analysts emphasize that Kostiantynivka serves as the "gateway" to opening up the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.

The report underscores that when Kostiantynivka falls (which is a matter of time), Druzhkivka–which currently plays a critical logistical role–will be next, followed by Kramatorsk. As soon as Kostiantynivka comes under enemy control, logistics for the Defense Forces in this area will change fundamentally, creating additional difficulties for any movements, and remaining even in Kramatorsk will become extremely dangerous due to the operations of hostile pilots.

Furthermore, as noted, the Russians will need to open another "gateway" to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. While this previously meant Lyman, where active pressure is currently ongoing, they can now achieve this further south along the stretch from Mykolaivka to Malynivka by pushing through brigades facing issues, particularly with personnel, given that the priority for reinforcing troops unfortunately remains focused on assault units.

The DeepState post concluded by noting that the battle for Kostiantynivka is still ongoing.