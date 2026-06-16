Interfax-Ukraine
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19:45 16.06.2026

Lavra emergency restoration involves 100 rescuers, 30 units of special equipment

2 min read
Lavra emergency restoration involves 100 rescuers, 30 units of special equipment
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Nearly 100 rescuers and 30 units of special engineering equipment have been deployed for emergency restoration work at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra following a Russian attack on June 15, with crews operating from the capital's garrison as well as Kyiv, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Odesa oblasts, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported.

"Emergency restoration operations are ongoing at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra following the Russian attack on June 15. Currently, nearly 100 rescuers and 30 units of special SES engineering equipment are working to cover the roof of the Holy Dormition Cathedral and dismantle damaged structural elements of the building to prevent negative consequences in the event of changing weather conditions," the SES stated on Telegram on Tuesday.

Rescuers involved in the operations include personnel from the capital's garrison, as well as from Kyiv, Cherkasy, Rivne, and Odesa oblasts.

As previously reported, five people were killed and 35 others were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv during the night into Monday, June 15. At least 26 residential buildings sustained damage, and the roof of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra caught fire. Specifically, a strike by a Russian Shahed drone caused significant damage to both the exterior and interior of the Dormition Cathedral, while neighboring historical structures, including elements of the Lavra's fortification complex and the Tower of Ivan Kushnyk, were also affected.

According to estimates by Maksym Ostapenko, Director General of the National Preserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," the damage inflicted on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by the Russian shelling exceeds UAH 500 million, and restoration and recovery efforts could take approximately two years.

Tags: #kyiv #restoration #lavra

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