Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:09 16.06.2026

Russian attacks Ukrposhta vehicle in Zaporizhia, destroys two more in Nikopol

1 min read

Russian troops attacked a vehicle belonging to JSC Ukrposhta in Zaporizhia and destroyed two others during loading operations in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smiliansky.

"Russians attacked our vehicle in Zaporizhia region. Thanks to the professional actions of the security guard, first aid was quickly administered to the driver, and the vehicle was returned to a safe location. The driver is currently in the hospital," Smiliansky wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, all employees in Nikopol were inside a shelter at the time of the attack and were not injured.

The report notes that the total number of vehicles lost by the company since February 2022 now stands at 425.

"Despite everything, the Ukrposhta team continues its work. We take all experiences into account, including negative ones, and are already preparing additional measures to mitigate the risks of similar attacks in the future," the Director General of Ukrposhta emphasized.

Tags: #ukrposhta #attacks

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