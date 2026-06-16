UK govt to provide guarantees for GBP 210 mln loan to supply enriched uranium to Ukrainian NPPs

The British government has confirmed that it will provide guarantees for a GBP 210 million loan to ensure stable supplies of enriched uranium from the British company Urenco to Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) over the next two years, JSC National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC) Energoatom has said on Tuesday.

"This decision marks another step by international partners to strengthen Energoatom's financial capacity and ensure the stable operation of nuclear power generation amid a full-scale war," the Energoatom said.

The guarantee is provided by the British government through the export credit agency UK Export Finance (UKEF).

As the company noted, in 2024, Energoatom had already secured a EUR 181 million loan from Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Bank PLC backed by guarantees from UK Export Finance.

"NNEGC fully and timely fulfilled its financial obligations to its partner Urenco in 2024-2025," the company said.

Currently, Energoatom has a number of contracts for the supply of nuclear materials-enriched and natural uranium hexafluoride. In particular, the Canadian company Cameco will supply uranium through 2035, which will be enriched by Urenco.

The UK's decision demonstrates the partners' readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in ensuring the stable operation of the country's nuclear power plants, which generate over 50% of the nation's electricity, Energoatom added.