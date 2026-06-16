Zelenskyy shows Trump photos of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra damaged by Russians during meeting – media

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the American leader photographs detailing the aftermath of Monday's Russian strike on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Reuters reports, citing European diplomats.

According to the report, one European diplomat noted that Trump had expressed his disapproval of the Russian strike, while another added that from a psychological standpoint, showing those photographs had been a smart move by Zelenskyy.

As previously reported, five people were killed and 35 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight on Monday. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, and the roof of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was ablaze. Specifically, the impact of the Russian Shahed drone caused significant damage to both the exterior and interior of the Dormition Cathedral, and neighboring historical structures were also affected, including elements of the Lavra's fortification complex and the Ivan Kushnyk Tower.

According to Maksym Ostapenko, Director General of the National Preserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra," the damage from the Russian shelling exceeds UAH 500 million, and restoration and recovery efforts could take approximately two years.