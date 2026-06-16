Interfax-Ukraine
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17:06 16.06.2026

Chubarov to Russians living illegally in Crimea: return to your homeland now

2 min read
Chubarov to Russians living illegally in Crimea: return to your homeland now

Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov has called on citizens of Russia who are illegally staying on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea to immediately leave the peninsula.

"…I want to separately appeal to (…) those who settled on the peninsula after February 27, 2014. Your stay on the territory of occupied Crimea under forged Russian property documents, in accordance with both the national legislation of Ukraine and international law, is illegal, and all legal actions committed by you are legally null and void. You believed the Kremlin and Putin, who assured you that occupied Crimea allegedly became a part of Russia, and, stepping over morality and laws, having settled on stolen land, willingly became accomplices to a crime. Your cynicism, unprincipledness, and moral baseness have led you into a dead end," he said in a video appeal published on Telegram on Tuesday.

Chubarov noted that for more than three weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been delivering precise and effective strikes on military facilities of the Russian occupiers on the peninsula, and the intensity of these strikes will only grow.

"Now, as you can see for yourselves, Crimea has finally turned into a frontline territory, and its liberation from Russian occupational forces is inevitable. I think you do not need to be explained why you will not be able to remain in Ukrainian Crimea. However, you will be able to avoid inevitable punishment if you leave Crimea in time."

"Pack your things and return to your homeland now, later will be too late," he concluded his appeal.

Tags: #chubarov #crimea

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