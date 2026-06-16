Part of Dovzhenko Film Studio costume collection preserved – general director

Photo: Yegor Shumihin

A part of the costume collection of the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio was preserved because it was at other locations, General Director Andriy Donchyk reported.

"When the staff was allowed to the scene, we saw that there was nothing to save at the site of this costume warehouse. There are continuous ruins there. Fortunately, this was not the only location for storing costumes. We had several more locations, so still a part of the collection was preserved," Donchyk said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday, commenting on the destruction of the costume workshop and the film studio's costume collection.

He also said that in the storage where 600 films of the film studio were kept in film format, many of which have not yet been digitized, windows and doors were blown out, but, fortunately, nothing happened to the collection, and it was preserved.

The general director also reported that the strike virtually destroyed all windows in the central building of the film studio, as well as in almost all buildings on the territory.

Donchyk noted that the preliminary assessment of damages is still ongoing.

According to him, there are already patrons and private individuals who want to help, and a assistance fund was also created by the film community.

The general director noted that the restoration work is planned to be carried out before winter.

As for visiting the film studio, according to him, it continues, in particular, excursions are taking place, within which the consequences of Russian aggression will now also be shown.

As reported, five people were killed and 35 injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv on Monday night. At least 26 residential buildings were damaged, the roof of the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra caught fire, and Russia also attacked the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv.

In particular, Russia struck the territory of the Dovzhenko Film Studio, according to preliminary data, with two ballistic missiles. A two-story building of the costume warehouse was destroyed, and an extension to the shooting pavilions, administrative, and production buildings were damaged. This attack destroyed the largest and oldest costume collection in Ukraine, which numbered about 100 ths. costumes and 3 mln units of various clothing. Among the destroyed are costumes from the films "Chasing Two Hares," "The Lost Letter," and "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors." At the same time, the archive of films was not damaged.